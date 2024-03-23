Saturday, March 23, 2024

1331 GMT — Russian investigators said the death toll from a shooting and fire at a Moscow concert hall had risen to 133 from an earlier figure of 115 dead.

"While clearing the debris in the Crocus City Hall concert hall, the number killed as a result of the terrorist attack rose to 133 people. Search operations are continuing," the Investigative Committee said in a statement on Friday's attack.

More updates 👇

1249 GMT — Putin vows harsh retribution for concert hall attackers

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the four gunmen who killed more than 100 at a Moscow concert hall had been arrested, and vowed harsh retribution for everybody involved in plotting the attack.

"All four perpetrators of the terrorist act who shot and killed people have been detained. They were travelling towards Ukraine ... We will identify and punish everybody who stood behind the terrorists, who prepared the attack."

1246 GMT — UN rights chief 'horrified' by Moscow attack

UN human rights chief Volker Turk was "horrified" by the deadly Moscow concert hall attack, his office said as it called for the perpetrators to be held to account.

Russia said it had arrested 11 people –– including four gunmen –– over Friday's attack on the Crocus City Hall which left at least 115 dead.

"Nothing justifies such an attack. Perpetrators must be held accountable in line with human rights law. Our solidarity with the victims of this shocking violence," the UN Human Rights Office said on X, formerly Twitter.

1244 GMT — Putin announces March 24 as a day of national mourning

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called an attack on a concert hall that killed more than 100 a "barbaric terrorist act" and announced a day of national mourning.

In a televised address to the nation, Putin said: "I am speaking to you today in connection with the bloody, barbaric terrorist act, the victims of which were dozens of innocent, peaceful people. ... I declare 24 March a day of national mourning."

1220 GMT — Pakistan stands with Russia, condemns ‘heinous attack’: Premier Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned Friday's concert hall attack in the Russian capital Moscow.

"I strongly condemn the heinous attack in Moscow last night that has resulted in the loss of many precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to families of the victims," he said on X.

Pakistani premier said his country stands with Russia at this difficult time.

1208 GMT — Malaysia, Indonesia, Maldives condemn concert hall attack in Russia's Moscow region

Malaysia, Indonesia, and Maldives condemned Friday's concert hall attack in the Russian capital Moscow.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said "This gruesome and barbaric rampage has no place in the civilized world. The fact that the attack took place in a major concert hall, an epicentre of culture, is almost certainly by design, calculated to inflict maximum damage.

"Additionally, as a Muslim, I feel compelled to underscore that this utterly despicable atrocity can never be said to represent Islam or, indeed, any religion. We must therefore stand firm against allowing such wickedness and evil to eclipse the peaceful and noble teachings of the world’s great faiths," said the Malaysian premier.

Indonesia also condemned the attack and expressed its deepest sorrow and sympathy to the victims and their families.

"Indonesia condemns the heinous terrorist attack at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall on 22 March 2024 which resulted in dozens of people dead and hundreds injured," said the Foreign Ministry on X.

Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer also condemned the deadly attack.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the government and people of the Russian Federation, especially the families of the victims, during this tragic hour," he wrote on X.

1206 GMT — Ukraine not involved in Moscow attack: Kiev military intelligence spokesperson

Ukraine was not involved in Friday's shooting attack near Moscow and suggestions of a Ukrainian link "have nothing in common with reality," a spokesperson for Kiev's military spy agency said.

Russia's FSB security service said "all four terrorists" behind the attack at a concert hall near the capital had been arrested while heading to the Ukrainian border, and that they had contacts in Ukraine. "This is, of course, another lie from the Russian special services, which has nothing in common with reality and does not stand up against any criticism," Andriy Yusov, of the Defence Ministry's Main Directorate of Intelligence, told Reuters news agency.

He added: "Ukraine was of course not involved in this terror attack. Ukraine is defending its sovereignty from Russian invaders, liberating its own territory and is fighting with the occupiers' army and military targets, not civilians."

His remarks echoed those of presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, who denied any Ukrainian link in comments on Friday evening and again on Saturday. Podolyak wrote on X on Saturday that "any attempts to connect Ukraine to the terrorist attack are absolutely untenable".

1148 GMT — Türkiye 'strongly' condemns deadly concert hall attack in Moscow