Nigeria's army has said it had rescued 16 students kidnapped in the northwest of the country which has been rocked by large-scale abductions.

Gunmen seized the students just days after the separate kidnapping of around 280 children in the region, where criminal gangs target schools to extract ransom payments.

The army said it had freed 16 pupils and a woman on Thursday. The group were abducted in Sokoto state on March 9.

"The rescued hostages have been handed over to the Sokoto state government for further action," said spokesperson Major General Edward Buba. He did not provide details on the operation.