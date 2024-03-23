Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini accused French President Emmanuel Macron of endangering Europe by refusing to rule out sending Western ground troops to Ukraine.

The comments by Salvini, whose far-right League party is a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition government, came on Saturday during a gathering in Rome of right-wing and nationalist European leaders to rally support ahead of EU parliamentary elections in June.

Macron's suggestion last month that Western ground troops could be sent to Ukraine was "extremely dangerous, excessive and out of balance," Salvini told the event organised by the European Parliament's Identity and Democracy political group.

"I think that President Macron, with his words, represents a danger for our country and our continent," Salvini said during his speech, which largely stressed conservative family values.

"The problem isn't mums and dads but the warmongers like Macron who talk about war as if there were no problem now," he added.

"I don't want to leave our children a continent ready to enter World War Three."

Admiration for Russia's Putin