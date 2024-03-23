Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye is aware of those supporting Israel and will not yield to the lobbies backing Tel Aviv.

"We're aware of who supports Israel and the lobbies behind them. We haven't yielded to these lobbies until now, and we won't in the future," said Erdogan during an iftar program in Istanbul on Saturday.

"Except for Türkiye and a few other countries, there is hardly any actor raising voice against Israel and its Western supporters," he stressed.

Alongside the Palestinian people, all the innocent people around the world have been witness to Türkiye's efforts, he said.

Hospitals and health workers, as well as places of worship, are deliberately targeted by occupying forces in Gaza, Erdogan pointed out.

"We do not take into account those who label our Palestinian brothers resisting oppression as terrorists," Erdogan added.