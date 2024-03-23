An Israeli captive in Gaza died due to a shortage of medicine and food, Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said.

“We announce the death of the Zionist captive Yejiv Bukhattaf, 34, due to shortages of medicine and food,” Al Qassam stated on Saturday via Telegram.

“We previously warned that enemy captives suffer from the same conditions as our people; hunger, deprivation, shortages of food and medicine, and that illness now threatens the lives of many of them,” the armed wing added.

Al Qassam released a short video showing the Israeli captive stating his name.

Commenting on the video, Al Qassam said: “What the people of Gaza suffer from, the siege and shortages of food and medicine, your captives will also suffer from (referring to Israel and the families of captives).”

The group added: “Although he survived the Israeli army's strikes, he did not survive the shortage of food and medicine.”

As of 1920GMT, Israeli authorities have not issued a response to the Al Qassam statement.

Negotiations failed