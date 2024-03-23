The Israeli delegation in Qatar refused to withdraw army forces from Gaza and repatriate displaced Palestinians to their homes in northern Gaza “without conditions,” an Israeli media outlet reported.

Private Israeli Channel 12 indicated that the delegation would return to Israel on Saturday evening.

It clarified that the return of delegation members to Israel might indicate a lack of progress in talks.

During discussions in Doha, the delegation stipulated that in the first stage of an exchange deal, 40 hostages from all categories should be released alive, according to the channel.

Israel proposed a limited return of 2,000 displaced Palestinians daily to northern Gaza, two weeks after a ceasefire would start.

The channel noted the rejection by the delegation, led by Mossad chief David Barnea, of a request by Hamas to release 30 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life, in exchange for every female soldier. The delegation offered five in return for their release.

Related Live blog: Hamas official says 'deep divergence' with Israel in Gaza talks

'Without a hefty price'

According to Channel 12, as part of talks in the Qatari capital, Israel demanded the return of the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were captured in Gaza in 2014, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners who were released in a deal in 2011 for captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit and were re-arrested.