Sunday, March 24, 2024

1331 GMT — Russia said that it intercepted two American strategic bombers as they were approaching the country’s border over the Barents Sea.

A statement by the Russian Defence Ministry said that the country’s control equipment detected a group of aircraft approaching Russian airspace, due to which it dispatched a MiG-31 fighter jet to identify the aircraft and prevent any violations.

“The Russian fighter crew identified the aerial target as a pair of US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers,” the statement said.

It further said the strategic bombers adjusted their flight course as the Russian fighter jet approached them, after which it returned safely to its home airfield.

There was no violation of Russia's state border, the statement also said, adding that the Russian fighter jet’s manoeuvres were carried out “in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters and in compliance with safety measures.”

1733 GMT — Poland demands explanation from Russia after a missile enters its airspace during attack on Ukraine

Poland demanded an explanation from Russia after one of its missiles strayed briefly into Polish airspace during a major missile attack on Ukraine, prompting the NATO member to activate F-16 fighter jets.

It was Russia's third big missile attack on Ukraine in the past four days and the second to target the capital, Kiev.

The governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said on the Telegram platform that critical infrastructure was hit, but he didn't specify what precisely was struck. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Later, authorities said that rescuers had just put out a fire at a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region, which had been attacked with missiles and drones at night and in the morning.

The head of Kiev's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said Russia used cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers. An air alert in the capital lasted for more than two hours as rockets entered Kiev in groups from the north.

He said the attacks were launched from the Engels district in the Saratov region of Russia.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage in the capital, he said.

1539 GMT — Moscow says its forces shot down 22 Ukraine-launched missiles over Russia's Belgorod region

Russian air defence systems destroyed 22 Vampire missiles launched by Ukraine at Russia's Belgorod region, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

0949 GMT — Russia 'always blames others' — Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Russians "always blame others," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said after officials in Moscow said four people directly involved in a deadly attack on a concert hall in the capital region had been detained while on their way to Ukraine.

"What happened in Moscow yesterday is obvious, and Putin and other scums are trying to shift the blame to someone else. Their methods are always the same. We have seen it all before. There were blown-up houses, mass shootings, and explosions. And they always blame others," Zelenskyy said in an evening address late Saturday.

"They came to Ukraine, burned down our cities, and then tried to blame Ukraine they are waging war against us, but they don’t care about what happens inside their own country," he said. Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine two years ago to "denazify" and "demilitarise" the country.

Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has vowed to punish the perpetrators, "remained silent for a day, thinking about how to link this to Ukraine."

“And if the Russians are ready to silently die in ‘crocuses’ and not ask any questions to their security and intelligence agencies, then Putin will try to turn such a situation to his personal advantage again,” he added.

0914 GMT — Poland to demand Russian explanation for a 'new violation of airspace': ministry

Poland will demand an explanation from Moscow over "a new violation of airspace" by a Russian cruise missile overnight, the country's foreign ministry has said.

"Above all, we ask the Russian Federation to end its terrorist air strikes against the population and territory of Ukraine, to end the war and to focus on the country's own internal problems," ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski added in a statement.

