At least 12 people lost their lives in floods and landslides triggered by relentless rainfall in Brazil, officials have said.

Heavy rains mainly in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro, and the neighboring state of Espirito Santo impacted the southeastern region and led to numerous incidents, including landslides and house collapses.

Civil defence and firefighting teams initiated search and rescue operations to deal with the situation.

South America's largest country has suffered from a recent string of extreme weather events, which is said to be due to climate change.

Such environmental tragedies are intensifying with climate change, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in a post on X, adding that thousands had been left homeless by the storm.

He expressed sympathy for the victims, and said his government was working with local and state authorities to "protect, prevent and repair flood damage."

'Miraculous rescue'