WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli war to only end with Jews settling northern Gaza: Knesset member
Zvika Fogel, the head of the Knesset’s National Security Committee has also called for what he terms as "voluntary migration" of Palestinians from Gaza.
Israeli war to only end with Jews settling northern Gaza: Knesset member
The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Sena SerimSena Serim
March 24, 2024

The Israeli war on Gaza will end with Jews settling in northern Gaza, the head of the Knesset’s National Security Committee has said.

“Israel must end the war when Jews settle in the entire northern Gaza Strip,” Zvika Fogel told the Israeli public broadcaster KAN on Sunday.

Fogel called for encouraging the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians from Gaza. “Whoever wants to voluntarily migrate will receive a grant from me,” he added.

RelatedOver 100 Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate Purim

Amid international outrage, several Israeli officials have called for encouraging what they call the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians from Gaza, which has been under a deadly Israeli offensive since last October following a Hamas attack, that killed nearly 1,200 people.

RECOMMENDED

More than 32,200 Palestinians have since been killed by Israeli forces and over 74,500 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

RelatedIsraeli delegation refuses return of displaced Palestinians to north Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
Trump withdraws invite for Canada's Carney to join 'Board of Peace'
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement