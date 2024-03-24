The Israeli war on Gaza will end with Jews settling in northern Gaza, the head of the Knesset’s National Security Committee has said.

“Israel must end the war when Jews settle in the entire northern Gaza Strip,” Zvika Fogel told the Israeli public broadcaster KAN on Sunday.

Fogel called for encouraging the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians from Gaza. “Whoever wants to voluntarily migrate will receive a grant from me,” he added.

Amid international outrage, several Israeli officials have called for encouraging what they call the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians from Gaza, which has been under a deadly Israeli offensive since last October following a Hamas attack, that killed nearly 1,200 people.