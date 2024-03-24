Israeli forces have besieged two more Gaza hospitals, pinning down medical teams under heavy gunfire, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that one of its staff was killed when Israeli tanks suddenly pushed back into areas around al-Amal and Nasser hospitals in the southern city of Khan Younis amid heavy bombardment and gunfire on Sunday.

Israeli armoured forces sealed off al-Amal Hospital and carried out extensive bulldozing operations in its vicinity, the Red Crescent said in a statement, adding: "All of our teams are in extreme danger at the moment and are completely immobilised."

It said Israeli forces were now demanding the complete evacuation of staff, patients and displaced people from al-Amal's premises and were firing smoke bombs into the area to force out its occupants.

The Israeli military said its forces were hitting "infrastructure" in Khan Younis, used as gathering points for many fighters. Hamas denies using hospitals for military ends and accuses Israel of war crimes against civilian targets.

Hospitals under heavy Israeli fire