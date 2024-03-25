Britain has two “Sovereign Base Areas” situated on Cyprus island – Akrotiri in the west and Dhekelia in the east – which are large, highly secretive military and intelligencefacilities comprising 2.5 percent of the island’s land area.

In recent months, DeclassifiedUK and Haaretz have both published reports suggesting that the United States and the United Kingdom have been providing military support to Israel in its ongoing war on Palestine’s Gaza by utilising British air bases located in Akrotiri and Dhekelia.

Israel's Haaretz newspaper exposes claims that the US military has been secretly supplying weapons to Israel using the British bases on the island. Over 40 US transport aircraft, 20 British transport aircraft and seven heavy transport helicopters believed to be carrying equipment, arms and forces have flown to RAF Akrotiri, Britain’s vast base in Greek-administered Southern Cyprus. From here, cargo planes proceeded to Israel's Nevatim Airbase.

For their report, Declassified asked the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) what US aircraft were flying to Israel from its base on the island – and what they were carrying. An MoD spokesperson refused to share this information. However, it is believed the British government is aware of what cargo the US planes are carrying.

These are not unsubstantiated claims.

Reports show a significant increase in flights from RAF Akrotiri since the outbreak of Israel's war on Gaza, adding to the claims surrounding the UK and US’s military involvement in the region.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also addressed the recent reports, criticising the US and the UK for transforming the island into "a logistical base of weapons and ammunition for Israel".

“Today, an island right across from Gaza, in the middle of the Mediterranean, has turned into a logistical base of weapons and ammunition for Israel. That island still serves this purpose under the guise of a humanitarian hub for the Gazans,” Fidan said.

Most of the reports uncovering the US military's secret weapon supply to Israel “have surfaced from Greek and Greek Cypriot newspapers, as well as those in the UK. Contrary to what may be suggested, these disclosures did not originate from the Arab world or the Hamas sources" says Ismail Sahin, Professor of International Relations at Bandirma Onyedi Eylul University.

"They have reported an increase in flights from RAF Akrotiri through eyewitness accounts, particularly as there are Greek Cypriot workers employed at these bases. These witnesses have confirmed that these planes did indeed carry weapons and ammunition to Israel," he clarifies.

Used throughout history

The use of Akrotiri and Dhekelia to advance Israeli interests is not a recent development. These British bases have been actively employed in the Middle East to safeguard the regional interests of the US and its staunchest ally, Israel.

After World War II when Britain handed over sovereignty of the island to the Turks and Greeks of Cyprus and activated the Akrotiri and Dhekelia bases, the answer to why they did not surrender the entire island over to Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots lies here, suggests Ulvi Keser, a professor at Final International University.

"This 2.5 percent parcel of land, constituting the privately-owned British territory within the 8,500 square kilometres of Cyprus, housing the two bases, was originally under the ownership of Britain and its allies, notably the United States, with occasional involvement from other actors such as Germany and France, and particularly Israel in recent years," Keser explains.

"One of the primary objectives of these bases in Cyprus, as documented in British and American archives, is to safeguard Israel's interests,” says Sahin, resonating a similar viewpoint.

“Akrotiri Base has long served as a joint operational hub for the UK and the US for their operations in the Middle East. Operations in Syria and Iraq have seen the collaboration of these allies, with ongoing utilisation of British bases to this day,” he explains.

"Through the British bases in Cyprus, Israel has enhanced its intelligence-gathering capabilities, surveillance, and control over maritime routes in the region. Additionally, it has fortified its military presence in the area by obtaining military support from these bases during critical periods."

According to Professor Ata Atun, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Girne-based Cyprus Science University, Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir sought arms assistance from the US during the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, claiming that it was only with this assistance that Israel was able to prevail.

“Through an air bridge operating from Akrotiri to Tel Aviv, the US supplied Israel with a significant arsenal, including missiles, tanks, jeeps and soldiers. This support proved pivotal, as it turned the tide of the war in Israel's favour by the fourth day, despite Egypt and Syria's initial near decimation of the Israeli army," Atun explains.

"In 2011, they also backed the uprising against Gaddafi in Libya from Akrotiri by establishing an air bridge and channelling all the support from there,” he adds.

And finally on October 7, when Israel launched its war on Gaza, “all military aid to Israel was routed through Akrotiri," the professor tells TRT World.

“Different points on the island have been unconditionally and unquestionably given to Britain and its allies for them to use in case of emergency, and today those points are where the facilities of Britain and its allies are located,” says Keser.