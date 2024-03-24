Sunday, March 24, 2024

1408GMT— Russian investigators said they had found weapons and ammunition at the Moscow concert hall hit in Friday's attack, as the death toll rose to 137.

"The bodies of 137 people, three of whom are children, have been found at the scene," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement, adding that guns and rounds of ammunition had been found both there and in a car that was used by the suspected gunmen to flee the scene.

1404 GMT — Suspects in concert attack near Moscow brought to Investigation Committee's HQ: RIA

Suspects in the Crocus City Hall shooting were brought to the Investigation Committee's headquarters in Moscow, Russian state news agency RIA has reported.

Russian authorities put the number of dead in Friday's mass shooting at a concert call on the edge of Moscow at 137 people, including three children, up from earlier estimate of 133, the Investigation Committee said.

1207 GMT — Putin allies demand return of death penalty after Moscow attack

Several senior members of Russian President Vladimir Putin's government have called for the country to bring back the death penalty following Friday's attack on a Moscow concert hall.

Russia has had a moratorium on capital punishment since the 1990s but calls are growing in the Putin camp to lift it in the wake of the deadliest attack in the country for two decades.

"Now a lot of questions are being asked about the death penalty," Vladimir Vasilyev, head of the ruling United Russia party in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, said on Saturday.

"This topic will definitely be deeply, professionally and substantively worked out. A decision will be made that will meet the mood and expectations of our society," Vasilyev said in a video statement.

1032 GMT — Pope condemns Moscow attack as 'vile' act that offends God

Pope Francis has condemned the shooting attack at the concert hall near Moscow as a "vile" act that offends God, saying his prayers were with the victims.

"I assure my prayers for the victims of the vile terrorist attack carried out in Moscow, may the Lord receive them in his peace, comfort their families and convert the hearts of those who ... carry out these inhuman actions that offend God," the Pope said in St. Peter's Square after the Palm Sunday mass.

0949 GMT — 'They always blame others': Zelenskyy