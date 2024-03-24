Greek opposition parties have accused the government of manipulating evidence to influence opinion over the country's worst train tragedy, and vowed to submit a no-confidence vote.

Citing a Sunday newspaper report, the three leading centre-left and leftist parties said the government "handed out" to friendly media edited recordings of train staff to bolster a narrative that human error caused the collision that killed 57 people in February 2023.

"There is only one way: a censure motion," Nikos Androulakis, head of the socialist PASOK party, said in a statement.

The main opposition Syriza party called on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to resign, and the small leftist New Left party said it would support the censure motion.

The Communist KKE party and the nationalist Hellenic Solution party later said they would back the move.

Alleged manipulation

The disaster occurred when a freight train and a passenger train with 350 people aboard, mostly students, collided near a tunnel outside the central city of Larissa shortly before midnight.

The To Vima weekly on Sunday said leaked recordings of train staff on the night of the accident, played by media at the time, had been edited to suggest human error was exclusively to blame.