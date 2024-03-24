Protesters covered the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art with a large patchwork blanket displaying messages of solidarity with Palestine to draw attention to Israel's war on Gaza.

Many demonstrators gathered on Sunday on the steps of the museum, also known as The Met.

They chanted slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "How many children did Israel kill today?"

They also distributed brochures to visitors entering and exiting the museum.

The brochures highlighted the museum’s silence over Israel’s genocide of Palestinians and its support for its war in Gaza, advocating for a world where justice prevails.