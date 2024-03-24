The grand imam of Egypt's Al Azhar University said that the international community's reactions to Israel’s war on Gaza have been “disappointing.”

Sheikh Ahmed al Tayeb’s remarks came during his reception of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is visiting Cairo, according to a statement on Sunday from Al Azhar.

The two men discussed the latest developments in Gaza, it said.

Al Tayeb said that “what is happening in Gaza threatens to undermine the efforts of communication and rapprochement that we have been undertaking for years and attempts to bridge the gap between East and West.”

The international community's response to the aggression on Gaza has been disappointing and frustrating, unlike that of the people in Western societies, he added.

Praising peoples' stance

The grand imam praised the stance of the people, saying “we have seen great fairness from Western and American peoples, and even from some fair-minded Jews who came out to demand an end to the aggression on Gaza.”

The Egyptian statement quoted Guterres as saying: “I convey our appreciation to Al Azhar as a strong voice defending and supporting the Palestinian people and our insistence on exerting pressure on the international community to respect the rights of Palestinians and reduce their suffering.”