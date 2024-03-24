Rescuers in boats and aircraft raced against the clock to help isolated people in Brazil's mountainous southeast after storms and heavy rains left at least 25 people dead in two states.

A weekend deluge pounded the states of Rio de Janeiro and Espirito Santo, where authorities described a chaotic situation due to flooding.

The death toll in Espirito Santo rose from four to 17 on Sunday as rescuers advanced, aided by water levels that had dropped overnight as the rainfall temporarily subsided.

The most affected municipality is Mimoso do Sul, a town of almost 25,000 inhabitants located in south Espirito Santo, where flooding has killed at least 15 people.

Two more died in the municipality of Apiaca.

State Governor Renato Casagrande described the situation as "chaotic," though the dropping water levels had allowed rescuers Sunday to make their way to previously inaccessible areas.

At least 5,200 people had been evacuated from their homes, state authorities said.

'Protect, prevent and repair flood damage'

In the neighbouring state of Rio de Janeiro at least eight people have been killed, officials said, most of them from landslides.