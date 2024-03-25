CLIMATE
Papua New Guinea struck by deadly 6.9 magnitude earthquake
Government officials say at least 1,000 homes have been destroyed, displacing many in PNG's already flood-stricken northern region.
Locals walking on a road which was damaged by a landslide near Gumine Station, in the Chimbu Province of Papua New Guinea. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
March 25, 2024

At least five people have been killed and an estimated 1,000 homes destroyed when a magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked flood-stricken northern Papua New Guinea, officials say, as disaster crews poured into the region.

"So far, around 1,000 homes have been lost," said East Sepik Governor Allan Bird, adding that emergency crews were "still assessing the impact" from a tremor that "damaged most parts of the province."

Dozens of villages nestled on the banks of the country's Sepik River were already dealing with major flooding when the quake struck early Sunday morning.

Provincial police commander Christopher Tamari told AFP news agency that authorities had recorded five deaths but the number of fatalities "could be more."

Photos taken in the aftermath of the quake showed damaged wooden houses collapsing into the surrounding knee-high floodwaters.

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on top of the seismic "Ring of Fire" — an arc of intense tectonic activity stretching across Southeast Asia and the Pacific basin.

Although they seldom cause widespread damage in the sparsely populated jungle highlands, they can trigger destructive landslides.

Many of the island nation's nine million citizens live outside major towns and cities, where the difficult terrain and lack of sealed roads can seriously hamstring search-and-rescue efforts.

SOURCE:AFP
