The bodies of at least eleven Rohingya refugees have been recovered off Indonesia's westernmost coast after their boat believed to be carrying around 150 people capsized last week, UN officials say.

The mostly Muslim ethnic Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often in flimsy boats, in an attempt to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

Indonesian rescuers called off the search for any remaining Rohingya refugees on Friday after 75 were rescued, despite reports from some survivors that dozens of people were swept away when their boat and another trying to help them capsized days earlier.

"One more dead body found," United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) protection associate Faisal Rahman told AFP news agency after local authorities confirmed four bodies had been recovered a day earlier.

UNHCR Indonesia spokesperson Mitra Suryono said four bodies were found off the coast of Aceh Jaya district on the northern tip of Sumatra and one in West Aceh, where the capsize took place 14 nautical miles (26 kilometres) off the coast.