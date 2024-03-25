WORLD
3 MIN READ
Two in five Yemeni children out of school: report
At least 4.5 million children are out of school in conflict-torn Yemen, according to a survey by the charity Save the Children.
Two in five Yemeni children out of school: report
One-third of families surveyed in Yemen have at least one child who has dropped out of school in the past two years. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
March 25, 2024

Nearly a decade into Yemen's brutal civil war, some 4.5 million of its children are not attending school, charity Save the Children says.

The figure underlines how precarious daily life remains in the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country, despite relative calm since an April 2022 ceasefire.

"Two in five children, or 4.5 million, are out of school, with displaced children twice as likely to drop out than their peers," the group said in a report.

"One-third of families surveyed in Yemen have at least one child who has dropped out of school in the past two years despite the UN-brokered truce," it added.

The conflict in Yemen began when Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in September 2014, prompting a coalition to prop up and forming of the internationally recognised government months later.

Economic insecurity amid the war has plunged two-thirds of Yemen's 33 million inhabitants below the poverty line, the charity said, while also displacing about 4.5 million people.

RelatedYemen’s children suffer the most as the five year war in Yemen rages on
RECOMMENDED

"Displaced children are twice as vulnerable to school dropouts," Save the Children said.

"Nine years into this forgotten conflict, we are confronting an education emergency like never before," said Mohammed Manna, Save the Children's interim country director in Yemen.

"Our latest findings must be a wake-up call and we must act now to protect these children and their future."

The report said 14 percent of families interviewed by the aid group pointed to insecurity as the reason behind their children dropping out.

But a larger majority — some 44 percent — pointed to economic reasons, in particular the need to support family incomes. Some 20 percent said they were unable to afford regular school costs.

"The impact of the education crisis on Yemen's children and their future is profound," the charity said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police