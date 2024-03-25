Heat half a tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet, add thinly sliced onions and cook for 2-3 minutes until the mix softens. Add roughly chopped mallow leaves and throw in a pinch of salt and black pepper as seasoning. Finish by squeezing a bit of lemon juice. This is the traditional Palestinian dish Khubeiza.

This is what the people in Gaza used to eat most days before Israel attacked the Palestinian enclave. Now they have replaced mallow leaves with wild plants as food supplies of everything from milk to wheat, vegetables, and spices have run out.

Israel has imposed a blockade on the enclave under the garb of cutting arms supply to Hamas fighters. However, the United Nations’ Famine Review Committee (FRC) has warned that food shortages can lead to a generational catastrophe.

The FRC is tasked with deciding if people in a specific area are facing a famine and should the world come up with a plan to assist them.

In its recent finding, the FRC said the north and middle region of the bombed-out Gaza can face famine as early as mid-March and May.

The humanitarian crisis borne out of Israel’s blockade will extend to southern Gaza by July, it says.

In addition to severely restricting access to essential supplies such as medicine, food, water, and fuel, the Israeli military has devastated Palestinian agricultural lands in northern Gaza, once known as the region's food basket.

The shortage of food has seen people eating wild plants and animal fodder, something unimaginable even for the residents of a region that has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

The situation is so bad, people say, that wildflowers are no longer to be easily found as desperate residents have resorted to picking them out to kill their hunger.

A man-made famine

“We started consuming meals made of wild herbs. I have never experienced something like this in my life,” says 43-year-old Dr Khaled Ahmed Qashqash.

“I had only tasted these meals during the war. But, in recent days, wild herbs are hard to come by,” he tells TRT World.

Qashqash is the director of the Al Shaimaa School Shelter Center, situated in the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. His wife, six children, an elderly mother, and a sister who suffers from cancer, have all suffered serious injuries from a bomb that destroyed their home. They have now sought refuge in a school.

Over half of Gaza's 2.5 million people are currently crowded into southern Rafah town, which was previously a town of only 250,000 people, says the UN. However, there are still estimated hundreds of thousands who stayed back in the north.

Before the Israeli attacks began, Gaza saw an average of 500 trucks entering the region daily. The population heavily relied on foreign humanitarian aid, grappling with high unemployment rates and poverty within the enclave.

Between October 7 and February 24, only 90 trucks entered Gaza daily, with 60 carrying food and few reaching the north. In February, the UN and its humanitarian partners planned 24 missions to areas north of Gaza, but only six were successful.

On February 20, the UN's World Food Program halted food deliveries to northern Gaza due to “the prevailing chaos.”

Then on March 5, when the WFP tried to send a 14-truck food convoy to northern Gaza, the Israeli forces denied it entry.