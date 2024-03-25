After more than five months of war, the UN Security Council for the first time has demanded an immediate ceasefire after the United States, Israel's ally which vetoed previous drafts, abstained.

Drawing unusual applause in the often staid Security Council, all 14 other members voted in favour of the resolution on Monday, which "demands an immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The resolution called for an "immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan respected by all parties leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire."

It also demanded the "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access to address their medical and other humanitarian needs."

The formal text said the parties should comply with their obligations under international law in relation to all persons they detain.

Russia at the last minute objected to the removal of the word "permanent" ceasefire and called a vote, which failed to gain passage.

The successful resolution was drafted in part by Algeria, the Arab bloc's current member on the Security Council, with a diverse array of countries including Slovenia and Switzerland.

Change in tone

The United States has vetoed previous bids for a ceasefire but has shown growing frustration with Israel, including its stated plans to expand its military offensive to the packed southern city of Rafah.

A change in tone toward its Middle Eastern ally was seen on Friday, when the United States put forward a resolution to recognise "the imperative" of an "immediate and sustained ceasefire."

But that text was blocked by Russia and China, which along with Arab states criticised it for stopping short of explicitly demanding Israel halt its war on Gaza.