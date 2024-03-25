TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye pledges to fight against terrorism until it is eradicated
"Our fight will persist until Türkiye is freed from the threat of separatist terrorism," says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a rally in the Black Sea city of Corum.
Türkiye pledges to fight against terrorism until it is eradicated
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a rally in the Black Sea city of Corum, campaigning for local elections. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
March 25, 2024

Türkiye will continue its righteous fight against terrorism until it is no longer under the terrorist threat, said the nation’s president.

"Our fight will persist until Türkiye is freed from the threat of separatist terrorism," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a rally in the Black Sea city of Corum on Monday, campaigning for local elections less than a week away.

Telling how terrorists tried to encircle Türkiye by establishing a terrorist corridor in neighbouring Syria and how terror group Daesh attacked the country, Erdogan said that Ankara had repelled these attacks through operations in northern Syria, near the Turkish border.

"We cleared out the terrorists' nests with a strategy aimed at eliminating the source of terrorism. We did it in Gabar, we did it in Tendurek, and we did it in Bestler-Dereler," he added, referring to areas in Türkiye near the borders, where terrorists have taken shelter, crossed the border when they could and plotted attacks.

RECOMMENDED

Now, with the help of armed unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), Türkiye can ferret out terrorists 300-350 kilometres (189-217 miles) from the border and "crush them," said Erdogan.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

RelatedPKK supporters in Belgium provoke, attack Turkish community
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink