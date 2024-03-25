TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye welcomes UNSC resolution for ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan
UN Security Council adopts resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the holy month of Ramadan, towards lasting sustainable ceasefire.
Türkiye welcomes UNSC resolution for ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan
The passage of such a resolution has been months in the making, with several such resolutions failing due to vetoes by the UN’s permanent members, notably including the US and Russia. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
March 25, 2024

Türkiye welcomes the UN Security Council’s passage of a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the country’s Foreign Ministry has said.

“We consider the UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramadan and humanitarian access to Gaza to be a positive step,” said ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli in a statement on Monday. Ramadan ends on or around April 9, but there are hopes any ceasefire may extend beyond then.

Keceli added that Türkiye hopes that Israel will promptly adhere to the stipulations in the resolution.

“We call on the international community to take a united stand against Israel to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and to find a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” he concluded.

RECOMMENDED

The passage of such a resolution has been months in the making, with several such resolutions failing due to vetoes by the UN’s permanent members, notably including the US and Russia.

There is no way to enforce the resolution, but ceasefire proponents hope its moral force and the possibility of international condemnation will push Israel to suspend its offensive into Gaza, which has killed over 32,000 people and put millions on the brink of famine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink