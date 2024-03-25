Donald Trump's legal battles have pinballed from victory to defeat as he was offered a lifeline in his struggle to stave off a half-billion-dollar fraud judgement while a New York judge rejected efforts to delay a separate criminal trial.

A New York state appeals court slashed a potentially crippling $454 million bond payment due on Monday to $175 million and gave the former president 10 extra days to pay.

The Republican presidential candidate got the positive news about his New York civil fraud case while he was sitting in court for another case — a hearing in his upcoming criminal trial over paying hush money to a an adult movie actress.

Judge Juan Merchan rejected demands from Trump's lawyers to delay the first ever criminal trial of a former president for at least 90 days and ordered jury selection to begin on April 15.

Trump faces charges of falsifying business records for the payments made on the eve of the 2016 presidential election to make sure adult-movie actress Stormy Daniels did not publicise a sexual encounter.

"You are literally accusing the Manhattan (District Attorney's) office and the people assigned to this case of prosecutorial misconduct and trying to make me complicit in it," a visibly exasperated Merchan told Trump's attorneys during the hearing in a Manhattan courtroom.

Trump had also been facing a Monday deadline to pay the huge original bond pending an appeal against a judge's decision that he is liable for fraudulently conspiring to inflate his net worth.

Trump made clear he was unable to find the $454 million and he risked seeing New York state confiscate parts of his property empire if he failed to come up with the bond.

'Rigged cases'