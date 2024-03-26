Former US president Donald Trump has said he would have responded the same way as Israel did after the October 7 blitz by resistance group Hamas but urged the country to "finish up" its brutal war on besieged Gaza and "get this over with," warning about international support fading as the country's public image is "in ruin".

"You have to finish up your war. You have to finish it up. You've got to get it done," he said in an interview with Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom on Monday.

"We've got to get to peace. You can't have this going on, and I will say Israel has to be very careful because you are losing a lot of the world. You are losing a lot of support."

Trump, who earlier this month became the Republican Party's presumptive nominee, brought up global criticism of Israel's genocide even as he has repeatedly attacked President Joe Biden's handling of the war.

According to the newspaper's transcript of the interview, Trump said, "Israel made a very big mistake" in releasing photos and videos of its war on Gaza, commenting the country's public image is "in ruin."

"They're being hurt very badly. I think in a public relations sense," he said.

A video shared of the interview does not show those comments.

"That's a terrible portrait. It's a very bad picture for the world," Trump said. "I think Israel wanted to show that it’s tough, but sometimes you shouldn't be doing that."

Trump also again suggested that American Jews were wrong to support Democrats, days after being criticised by some Jewish advocates for saying Jewish Democrats were being disloyal to their religion.

"Look at the New York Times. It's a Jewish family. I think they hate Israel," he said. "Now the conservative Jews love Trump, I would get the highest marks I would get, I would beat anybody [with them] they love Trump, I think they are great, and they love Israel."