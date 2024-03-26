The UN Security Council has called for an immediate ceasefire in besieged Gaza five months into the brutal war on the blockaded enclave, despite Israel's ally, the United States, abstaining.

Here are some reactions to the resolution to halt Israel's war over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan with an aim for a "lasting" truce, which drew rare applause at the Security Council:

United Nations

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for swift implementation of a ceasefire after Israel voiced anger over the resolution.

"Failure would be unforgivable," Guterres wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hamas

Hamas welcomed the resolution while saying it was ready to negotiate the release of captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

"We also affirm our readiness to engage in an immediate prisoner exchange process that leads to the release of prisoners on both sides," the resistance group said.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the UN vote "hurts both the war effort and the effort to release the abductees".

"It gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow them to accept a ceasefire without the release of our abductees," the statement said.

It also took aim at the US abstention, calling it a "clear retreat" from its earlier position.

Palestinian Authority

Hussein al Sheikh, Minister for Civilian Affairs of the Palestinian Authority, which has partial administrative control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, hailed the resolution in a post on X.

"We call for a permanent cessation to this criminal war and Israel's immediate withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," he wrote.

Türkiye

Türkiye called the resolution and prospective return of humanitarian access to Gaza "a positive step".

"We hope that Israel will comply with the requirements of this resolution without delay," Turkish Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oncu Keceli wrote on X.

United States

Following the vote, the United States said a ceasefire could "only" be implemented once Hamas begins releasing captives.

"A ceasefire can begin immediately with the release of the first hostage," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

After the United States vetoed previous drafts, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told journalists that the US decision to abstain from Monday's vote does not represent a "shift in our policy".

Arab League

The Arab League's Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the decision "comes late".

"The lesson now is to implement the decision on the ground, stop military operations and Israeli aggression immediately and completely," he added.

EU

Top European Union officials welcomed the resolution, calling for a ceasefire and the unconditional release of all captives.

"Implementation of this resolution is vital for the protection of all civilians," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

Egypt