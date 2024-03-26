Pakistani security forces have thwarted a late-night attack on a naval air station in southwestern Balochistan, officials said.

Four to six heavily-armed gunmen tried to barge into PNS Siddiq in Turbat district at 10 pm local time, but security forces "neutralised all attackers," a senior military official told AnadoluAgency on Monday.

No loss to any "sensitive equipment or casualties of our own troops" has so far been reported, he said, adding a clearance operation will begin shortly.

There was no official statement from the military.