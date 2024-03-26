WORLD
Pakistan foils BLA terror attack on naval air station in Balochistan
Heavily-armed gunmen attempted to breach PNS Siddiq in Turbat district, but Pakistani security forces intervened, neutralising all attackers without any damage to sensitive equipment or casualties among troops, officials say.
Balochistan Liberation Army, an outlawed terror group, has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement to local media. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
March 26, 2024

Pakistani security forces have thwarted a late-night attack on a naval air station in southwestern Balochistan, officials said.

Four to six heavily-armed gunmen tried to barge into PNS Siddiq in Turbat district at 10 pm local time, but security forces "neutralised all attackers," a senior military official told AnadoluAgency on Monday.

No loss to any "sensitive equipment or casualties of our own troops" has so far been reported, he said, adding a clearance operation will begin shortly.

There was no official statement from the military.

The Balochistan Liberation Army [or BLA], which is designated as a terrorist group by Pakistan, Britain, and the United States, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement to local media.

The attack took place days after eight gunmen stormed a government complex in the strategic port city of Gwadar last week. All eight attackers and two army troops were killed in an hours-long gun battle.

The terror group has long been involved in attacks on security forces in Pakistan's mineral-rich Balochistan, the country's largest but poorest province.

Security forces have long been facing a low-intensity insurgency by Baloch terror and other militant groups.

The province is also a key route of the $64-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which aims to connect China's strategically important northwestern region to Balochistan's Gwadar Port through a network of roads, railways and pipelines for cargo, oil an d gas transportation.

