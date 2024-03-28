As Türkiye prepares for the March 31 local elections, Ekrem Imamoglu eyes a second term as Istanbul’s mayor.

The sitting mayor of the 16-million megapolis, Imamoglu, representing the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has been facing a range of challenges, with his tenure already being chequered by criticism stemming from several unfulfilled electoral promises to controversies during his ongoing five-year term.

As he started his term with great fanfare, he quickly came under public scrutiny because of passing a slew of controversial measures for urban transformation, housing development and traffic management.

Imamoglu's focus on national politics, including active involvement in presidential election rallies last year, also drew criticism since the Istanbul electorate found their mayor’s attention completely devoted towards portraying CHP’s presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the best possible light while distracting himself from the city’s pressing issues such as disorganised public transportation.

Amid debates over his priorities and effectiveness, Imamoglu's bid for reelection raises questions about the future of Istanbul.

Here’s a closer look at Imamoglu and his mayorship:

Who is Imamoglu?

Born in 1970 in Trabzon, Imamoglu graduated from Trabzon High School and holds a degree in Business Administration from Istanbul University. With a master's degree in human resources and management, he started his career in 1992 in a family-run construction company, where he worked as the chairman of the executive board.

He served as the CHP’s head of Beylikduzu district in 2009 and was elected as mayor of Beylikduzu on March 30, 2014.

He is married to Dilek Imamoglu and has a daughter and two sons.

Related CHP's Ekrem Imamoglu becomes new Istanbul mayor

Few election promises fulfilled

In the run-up to the 2019 mayoral elections, Imamoglu had campaigned on the promise of reducing urban poverty and upgrading the city's infrastructure, including metro lines and green spaces.

Regarding urban transformation, Imamoglu made a set of big promises aimed at improving the living conditions of Istanbul residents.

But several of these commitments are yet to be fulfilled, while some of them have only been partially realised in these past five years.

According to a Turkish website that assesses the fulfilment rate of pledges made during the 2019 municipal elections, Imamoglu has achieved only seven percent of his commitments.

One of Imamoglu's promises was to ensure residency guarantees for Istanbulites and to resolve property title issues. However, progress on these fronts since the commencement of his term remains incomplete.

He also committed to constructing social housing not only in the city outskirts but also in central areas. Through KIPTAS, the municipality's company that carries out housing projects, he had promised to produce 100,000 new units during his five-year term, 40 percent of which were to be designated as rental properties. However, only 9.652 of those housing units have been completed, according to official data.