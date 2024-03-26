Now with a fresh purchase of more than 600 “fire-and-forget” missiles from the US, Morocco’s maritime security is getting an even sharper edge.

In a recent statement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced the sale to the North African country would be worth approximately $260 million.

“The Government of Morocco has requested to buy 612 Javelin FGM-148F missiles, including 12 fly-to-buy missiles and 200 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LWCLUs),” the DSCA said.

Javelin missiles are highly effective anti-tank weapons that are used by various military forces around the world, according to American contractor Lockheed Martin.

They are conveniently portable and single-manned, meaning a troop can easily balance the missile launcher on his or her shoulder.

Known as “fire-and-forget” missiles, once launched the Javelin does not need an operator to actively guide it to the target.

Instead, it tracks the target during flight and re-adjust its trajectory to ensure a precise hit. This also allows time for the troop to reload another missile to engage a new threat.

But one of the unique features of the Javelin missile is its ability to strike targets from above, targeting the most vulnerable parts of most vehicles, typically the thinner armour on top.

The recent US defence deal also includes a variety of support equipment, technical assistance and training for the Javelin missiles, which will require annual trips of officials to Morocco for around seven years.

The deal also comes as tensions between Morocco and neighbouring Algeria continue to rise over a dispute in Western Sahara, which Morocco claims as its own territory but Algeria supports the Polisario Front rebel group active there.

So will the US’ military package prove a boost for Morocco’s land claims?

Deals with the US

This is not the first time Morocco has purchased a sizable American military package.