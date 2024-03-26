In the hushed pre-dawn hours of Ramadan, a unique tradition once played out on the streets of Dhaka's older neighborhoods. As the city slumbered, melodious voices would rise through the labyrinthine alleys, a gentle call to awaken the faithful for Suhoor, or Sehri in Bengali, the pre-dawn meal.

Those songs, which worked like an alarm clock, were sung by a group of volunteers known as the “Qasida singers.” Sung primarily in Urdu and echoing the melancholic beauty of Ghazal (ode), these songs and the singers were once a cherished part of Ramadan in the older parts of Bangladesh’s capital.

The roots of Qasida stretch back to the Mughal era in the subcontinent, as several books written by the renowned Bangladeshi historian Muntasir Mamoon suggest. Back then, these singers enjoyed the patronage of local leaders, the Sardars, who recognised the power of Qasida to weave the spirit of Ramadan into the fabric of the community.

But Qasida's journey in Dhaka transcended its Mughal origins.

Initially used for eulogising royalty, it evolved to become a beacon of faith during Ramadan. This transformation towards spirituality from eulogy has only cemented Qasida's place as a beloved tradition among the Dhakaits (as Dhaka residents are called).

Following the Mughal Empire's fall to the British in the 18th century (not 1957), the Bengal region witnessed a rise in the power of Nawabs. These Nawabs, previously appointed by the Mughals to govern provinces, became increasingly independent. They continued the tradition of patronage, and under their rule, a competitive spirit flourished among the Sardars – officials appointed by the Nawab of Dhaka.

This competitive spirit manifested in the rivalry between Qasida groups, vying for recognition. Winners of these competitions proudly displayed their trophies and medals during Eid celebrations.

Changing neighbourhoods

Minhaz Aman, a bakery owner in old Dhaka's Lalbagh area, closes his eyes, a touch of nostalgia softening his weathered face. His family's roots in this neighborhood run deep, eight decades to be precise. The mention of Qasida, transports him back to a bygone era.

"This," Aman says, his voice laced with a hint of longing, "is something I've known since childhood. I can still recall a few lines from a very old Qasida song: 'Farshi te luta te hei azi khazana, Aya he firse khushi ka jamana' (Treasures lie scattered on the ground today, a time of joy is upon us once more).”

Aman came from a lineage of Sardars and his family is still very respected in this part of Dhaka. "As a child," he reminisces, "I'd witness Qasida singers visiting our home before Ramadan, seeking blessings from my grandfather. It was a tradition, a way to show respect and support these artists.”

The world, however, has moved on.

Satellite TV, the internet, and social media have disrupted sleep patterns, particularly among the younger generation. "Ramadan used to be different," Aman explains. "After Taraweeh prayers, people would retire early. Waking up for Sehri was a challenge.”

This is where the Qasida singers played their crucial role. Their soulful renditions of Ghazals, centuries-old poems often penned by Lahore or Delhi's famous shayars (poets), would gently nudge residents from their slumber.

"In the late eighties," Aman adds, "some Qasida singers started composing and performing songs in Bangla. But Urdu remained the heart of Qasida.”

The melodic serenades of Qasida singers—be it in Urdu or Bangla— have all but vanished from Dhaka's streets. This disappearance saddens those like Aman, who lament the loss of this cultural gem.

"Just two decades ago," he recalls, "the Qasida tradition thrived even here in Lalbagh. Sadly, it's almost obsolete now. It reflects the decline of Dhaka we knew - the one with strong Sardar (local leader) and Mohalla (neighbourhood) identities.”