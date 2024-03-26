WORLD
Five Chinese nationals killed in Pakistan suicide bomb attack: police
Suicide bomber rammed an explosives laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The police had reached the spot and started relief operations, the regional police chief says. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Esra YAGMUR
March 26, 2024

Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver have been killed in an explosion when a suicide bomber attacked their convoy in northwest Pakistan, a top police officer said.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers which was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Mohammad Ali Gandapur, the regional police chief, said on Tuesday.

"Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack," Gandapur said.

Dasu is the site of a major dam and the area has been attacked in the past. A blast on a bus had killed 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, in 2021.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had reached the spot and started relief operations. The rest of the people in the convoy have been protected, Gandapur said.

