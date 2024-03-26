WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gaza truce must be 'substantive' to end darkest chapter of humanity: UNICEF
On Monday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Gaza truce must be 'substantive' to end darkest chapter of humanity: UNICEF
Gaza, particularly residents in the north, is on the verge of starvation as a UN-backed report warned of an imminent famine. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
March 26, 2024

A ceasefire in Gaza must be "substantive, not symbolic" to end the "darkest chapters" of humanity, a UNICEF official has said.

"Gaza has shattered humanity's records for its darkest chapters. Humanity must now urgently write a different chapter," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said at a UN press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

"The hostages must go home, the people of Gaza must be allowed to live," he added.

Regarding the challenges that UNICEF as well as other partners face while trying to reach the north to deliver aid, he said that if the existing Erez crossing point, which is "10 minutes from where those people are putting their hands to their mouth pleading for food," could be used in the north, the humanitarian crisis could be "turned around in a matter of days" but efforts to provide aid are being "hampered."

On Monday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Palestinian territory since a cross-border operation by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct 7.

RelatedUNSC finally demands Gaza ceasefire in Ramadan after US abstains vote
RECOMMENDED

Imminent famine

More than 32,414 Palestinians have since been killed and over 74,787 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war, now on its 172nd day, has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Gaza, particularly residents in the north, is on the verge of starvation as a UN-backed report warned of an imminent famine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink