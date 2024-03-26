A ceasefire in Gaza must be "substantive, not symbolic" to end the "darkest chapters" of humanity, a UNICEF official has said.

"Gaza has shattered humanity's records for its darkest chapters. Humanity must now urgently write a different chapter," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said at a UN press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

"The hostages must go home, the people of Gaza must be allowed to live," he added.

Regarding the challenges that UNICEF as well as other partners face while trying to reach the north to deliver aid, he said that if the existing Erez crossing point, which is "10 minutes from where those people are putting their hands to their mouth pleading for food," could be used in the north, the humanitarian crisis could be "turned around in a matter of days" but efforts to provide aid are being "hampered."

On Monday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Palestinian territory since a cross-border operation by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct 7.