Eda Erdem Dundar, captain of the Türkiye national women's volleyball team and Fenerbahce Opet club, has been nominated for the US Department of State’s International Women of Courage Award.

US Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry L. Flake, Turkish Volleyball Federation President Mehmet Akif Ustundag, and Fenerbahce Opet club’s board member Simla Turker Bayazit attended a reception hosted by US Consul General in Istanbul Julie A. Eadeh to honour Dundar’s nomination.

At the reception, Dundar received a plaque in recognition of her nomination for the award.

Established in 2007, this annual award honors women from around the world who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership to bring about positive change to their communities, often at great personal risk and sacrifice.

Flake said on the occasion that Dundar dedicated her time to mentoring young women, serving as a role model, and demonstrating that they have the potential to achieve anything they set their minds to.