TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye women's volleyball team captain nominated for Courage Award
"Having my name recognised among strong, important, and successful women is very important to me," says Eda Erdem Dundar, as she nominated for the US Department of State’s International Women of Courage Award.
Türkiye women's volleyball team captain nominated for Courage Award
Dundar, 36, said she had never imagined herself having such a successful career and life. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
March 26, 2024

Eda Erdem Dundar, captain of the Türkiye national women's volleyball team and Fenerbahce Opet club, has been nominated for the US Department of State’s International Women of Courage Award.

US Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry L. Flake, Turkish Volleyball Federation President Mehmet Akif Ustundag, and Fenerbahce Opet club’s board member Simla Turker Bayazit attended a reception hosted by US Consul General in Istanbul Julie A. Eadeh to honour Dundar’s nomination.

At the reception, Dundar received a plaque in recognition of her nomination for the award.

Established in 2007, this annual award honors women from around the world who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership to bring about positive change to their communities, often at great personal risk and sacrifice.

Flake said on the occasion that Dundar dedicated her time to mentoring young women, serving as a role model, and demonstrating that they have the potential to achieve anything they set their minds to.

RECOMMENDED

"Her commitment to empowering the next generation makes her a natural candidate for this award," he added.

Dundar, 36, said she had never imagined herself having such a successful career and life.

"Having my name recognised among strong, important, and successful women is very important to me. This candidacy places additional responsibility on my shoulders, but I fully understand and accept it," the Fenerbahce captain said.

"We strive to serve as the best possible role models for the new generation," she added.

RelatedSultans of the Net: Türkiye women team’s journey to volleyball glory
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Palestinian families pledge support for Gaza administration committee
Türkiye hails ceasefire, full integration agreement in Syria as milestone for ‘terror-free region’
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency