China has issued a "strong" rebuke to the United States after Washington and two key allies accused Beijing of being behind a series of hacks into lawmakers and key democratic institutions

"China firmly opposes this, has made strong demarches with the United States and relevant parties," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

In detailed public accusations against China on Monday — the United States, Britain and New Zealand described a series of cyber breaches over the last decade or more in what appeared to be a concerted effort to hold Beijing accountable.

In response, China insisted it "opposes and cracks down on all forms of cyberattacks" and accused the United States of using the FiveEyes spying alliance "to compile and disseminate false information about threats from Chinese hackers".

Beijing, he warned, "will take necessary measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests."

Tens or thousands of targeted emails

Washington's accusation detailed what it called a 14-year "prolific global hacking operation" designed to aid China's "economic espionage and foreign intelligence objectives".

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Monday said the campaign involved more than 10,000 emails being sent, targeting US and foreign-based businesses, politicians, candidates for elected office and journalists.

Washington said a unit, dubbed APT31, was behind the attacks, describing it as a "cyberespionage program" run by China's powerful Ministry of State Security out of the central city of Wuhan.