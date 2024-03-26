Palestinian resistance group Hamas has demanded a halt to aid airdrops after 18 people drowned while attempting to reach the dropped supplies, saying Israel must lift its brutal siege and allow aid into Gaza via land crossings.

Six people were killed in stampedes and 12 others drowned off the territory's Mediterranean coast trying to salvage aid packages, the Hamas government and the Swiss-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said on Tuesday.

Hamas in a statement called for "an immediate end to airdrop operations" and "the immediate and rapid opening of land crossings".

The UN children's fund, UNICEF, said vastly more aid must be rushed into Gaza by road rather than air or sea to avert an "imminent famine".

UNICEF spokesman James Elder pointed out that the necessary help was "a matter of kilometres away" in aid-filled trucks waiting across Gaza's southern border with Egypt.

Video of the airdrop obtained by Reuters showed crowds of people running towards the beach, in Beit Lahia in north Gaza, as crates with parachutes floated down, then people standing deep in water and bodies being pulled onto the sand.

In Washington, the Pentagon said three of the 18 bundles of airdropped aid into Gaza on Monday had parachute malfunctions and fell into the water, but could not confirm if anyone was killed trying to reach the aid.

The US said it would continue airdrops of aid to besieged Gaza, despite pleas from Hamas to stop the practice.

It was the latest in a string of incidents involving deaths during aid deliveries in Gaza where some people are foraging for weeds to eat and baking barely edible bread from animal feed.

A piece of paper retrieved from Monday's airdrop said in Arabic written over an American flag that the aid was from the United States.