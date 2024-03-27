Wednesday, March 27, 2024

1845 GMT — Hamas has released a rare recording of what it says is the head of its military wing calling on Muslims around the world to liberate Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque.

Mohammed Deif delivered the message in a voice recording posted on the group’s channel in the messaging app Telegram.

"Start marching today, now, not tomorrow, toward Palestine," Deif says in a message aimed at Muslims globally, calling them to join "the honour of jihad and participation in the liberation of Al Aqsa Mosque."

More updates 👇

1845 GMT — Hezbollah launches rockets into Israel after an Israeli strike kills 7 in Lebanon

Israel's deadly air strike in southern Lebanon targeting a paramedic centre linked to a group triggered a barrage of rockets Wednesday into northern Israel that was claimed by Hezbollah, killing at least one person.

The overnight Israeli strike killed seven people who were “waiting to respond to a rescue call, and ended up getting hit by missiles,” said Muheddine Qarhani, head of the Emergency and Relief Corps.

1845 GMT — Palestinians can 'just move' away from Rafah invasion: Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has downplayed US fears of a humanitarian catastrophe if Israel launches a planned ground invasion into Gaza’s southernmost city, saying civilians would be able to flee the fighting into other parts of the war-torn territory.

"People just move, they move with their tents,” Netanyahu said. “People moved down (to Rafah). They can move back up."

1835 GMT — White House expresses condolences to people who drowned in air drops

The White House has expressed condolences to the people who drowned while trying to retrieve aid dropped by a plane into the water off a Gaza beach.

Twelve people drowned trying to reach the aid, Palestinian health authorities said, amid growing fears of famine nearly six months into Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave.

1825 GMT — Gaza ceasefire resolution 'should be implemented': US

The US has said that the UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan "should be implemented" although it maintained its position that it is "non-binding."

"We believe it's non-binding that it doesn't impose any new legal obligations on any of the parties, but we do believe it should be implemented," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said when asked by Anadolu about the implementation of the resolution adopted this week.

"And we are working to try and see that is implemented through a cease-fire agreement that secures the release of hostages," he added.

1654 GMT — Gaza truce, hostage talks between Israel, Hamas not over: US

The US State Department does not think hostage talks with Israel and Hamas are over, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said, adding that Washington thinks there is an ability to continue to pursue the release of hostages.

Miller, speaking to reporters at a regular news briefing, said "we do" when asked if a limited military assault in Rafah can take out the remaining commanders of the Palestinian group.

1646 GMT — Israel wants to reschedule cancelled Rafah talks in Washington: US

Israel wants to reschedule a delegation to Washington to discuss a possible offensive in Gaza's Rafah, days after it cancelled the trip in protest at a UN ceasefire resolution, a US official has said.

"The prime minister's office has said they'd like to reschedule the meeting dedicated to Rafah. We are now working with them to set a convenient date," the senior administration official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

1547 GMT — Influent Republican senator urges Biden admin to greenlight Rafah assault

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham wants the Biden administration and Congress to allow Israel to militarily defeat all remaining Hamas in the southern Gaza city of Rafah — which is overflowing with more than a million displaced civilians.

Defeating Hamas in Rafah is "non-negotiable", Graham told reporters in Jerusalem.

"I urge the Biden administration, the Congress to make sure that Israel has the time and space to achieve victory over Hamas militarily."

1533 GMT — Americans reject killing of Palestinian children in Gaza: US Senator

Americans do not want to see Palestinian children killed in Gaza, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders has said.

"The American people, in my view, no matter what your politics may be, do not want to be complicit in the slaughter of small kids who are bombed to death while they sleep.

"The American people, in my view, do not want us to continue funding (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's cruel war. And I think maybe it's time we start listening to the American people," he said on the Senate floor.

1455 GMT — Türkiye calls for global pressure on Israel for Gaza ceasefire

Pressure needs to be ramped up on Israel for it to comply with a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Pressure must be increased on Israel, the spoiled and lawless child of the West, for it to comply with this decision," Erdogan said at an election rally in eastern Türkiye.

Speaking in the province of Batman, he also vowed that Türkiye would "do its part" for the Security Council decision to be fulfilled.

"As Türkiye, we will do our part for this decision, which we welcome, to be fulfilled," he said.

1451 GMT — Spain air drops 26 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Spanish military planes air dropped 26 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in besieged Gaza and Madrid called on Israel to open land border crossings to prevent a famine, the Foreign Ministry has said.

The operation, carried out in coordination with Jordan and co-financed by the European Union, dropped more than 11,000 food rations to alleviate the "catastrophic levels of food insecurity" faced by up to 1.1 million people in Gaza, the ministry said in a statement.

"Spain insists on the opening of the land crossings as an indispensable measure to avoid a famine situation," it added.

1450 GMT — NGOs question Gaza aid airdrops after 18 more die on the ground

Even before 18 people were killed when air drops of aid into Gaza went disastrously wrong, many had questioned the sense of using planes when food can be delivered far more rapidly by road.

With only a trickle of aid getting into the starving north and the United Nations warning of "imminent famine" as it accuses Israel of blocking deliveries, foreign governments have turned to airdrops as "a way to show that they're doing something", said Shira Efron of the Israel Policy Forum.

The problem is that "airdrops are as inefficient as they are dangerous", according to a source from an international NGO working in Gaza who asked to remain anonymous.

1435 GMT — Israel kills multiple Palestinians in West Bank raid

Israeli forces have killed three people in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin during a pre-dawn military operation, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

Residents told AFP news agency that Israeli troops entered Jenin and its neighbouring refugee camp shortly after midnight and conducted searches in numerous residences.

The area in the occupied northern West Bank is a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups and a frequent target of Israeli military raids.

1430 GMT — Ireland to intervene in South Africa's genocide case against Israel

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin is poised to draft a declaration of intervention in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), according to media reports.

The Tanaiste, or foreign minister, is expected to apprise the Cabinet of the decision.

Pending approval, the Irish government will formally intervene in the case under the auspices of the 1948 Genocide Convention, presenting its stance at the ICJ at The Hague.

1414 GMT — 'Unprecedented set of war crimes' committed in Gaza: UN rapporteur

An "unprecedented set of war crimes" are being committed by Israel in Gaza, the UN rapporteur on Palestinian territories has said, saying there are "reasonable grounds" to believe that "genocide" is happening.

"After five months of monitoring and analysing Israel's onslaught on Gaza, my report finds that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the threshold indicates that Israel is committing the crime of genocide against the Palestinians," Francesca Albanese told a press briefing in Geneva.

Albanese, who presented her report to the Human Rights Council recently, said one of the key findings of her report is that Israel has "intentionally distorted" international humanitarian law "in an attempt to legitimise genocidal violence against the Palestinian people."

1411 GMT — Israeli minister accuses Biden of favouring Hamas

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has accused US President Joe Biden of aligning with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar following the passage of a UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

''Presently, Biden prefers the line of (US Representative) Rashida Tlaib and Sinwar to the line of (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir,” he told The New York Times.

''I would have expected the president of the United States not to take their line, but rather to take ours.''

1126 GMT — Indirect Hamas, Israel truce talks still ongoing: Israeli media

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas for a Gaza ceasefire are still ongoing amid differences over the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza, according to Israeli media.

Israeli Channel 12 has reported that Tel Aviv pulled out its negotiating team to the talks from Qatar, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accusing Hamas of being "not interested in talks."

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN, however, said that the talks are still ongoing with the return of the displaced Palestinians to Gaza’s north remaining a sticking point in the negotiations.

"Despite Hamas’ negative response to the hostage-prisoner swap proposal, the negotiations with the group are still ongoing," KAN said, citing Israeli sources.

1334 GMT — International pressure on Israel will not work: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his cancellation of a planned visit to Washington by top aides this week was meant to show Hamas that Israel would not bend to growing international pressure to halt the war in Gaza.

"It was a message first and foremost to Hamas: 'Don't bet on this pressure, it's not going to work,'" he said in video comments at a meeting with visiting US Senator Rick Scott.

1321 GMT — Death toll rises to 18, trying to recover air-dropped aid in Gaza

Palestinian officials said at least six people drowned earlier this week while trying to recover airdropped food aid in northern Gaza.

Mahmoud Bassel, a spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defence rescue service, said a large group of men swam out into the Mediterranean Sea on Monday to try to recover aid parcels. Six bodies were later recovered and transferred to a nearby hospital.

He said Wednesday that a total of 18 people have died while trying to recover airdropped aid in scenes of chaos and desperation. "Sometimes it falls into the sea, sometimes on civilians, sometimes on houses, sometimes on Israeli territory beyond the border fence," he said.

1252 GMT — Hamas 'won’t release Israeli hostages' until demands met

Hamas has vowed that it will not release any Israeli hostage in its captivity until its demands are fulfilled.

The Palestinian resistance group demands an end to Israel’s deadly offensive on Gaza and the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the territory for any hostage-prisoner swap deal with Tel Aviv.

"Hamas will not release any Israeli hostage until all its goals are achieved," former group chief Khaled Meshaal told an event in Jordan as cited by a Hamas statement. He said the resistance group wants Israel’s deadly offensive halted and Israeli forces withdrawn from Gaza.

"We also demand the return of the displaced people to their homes and provision of all necessary relief and shelter, reconstruction of the enclave, and ending the siege," Meshaal added.

1233 GMT — Lebanon files 22 UN complaints against Israel over border attacks