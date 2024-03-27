Jordanian anti-riot police have beaten and arrested scores of demonstrators who attempted to march toward the heavily guarded Israeli embassy in the capital Amman, witnesses and residents said.

More than two thousand protesters gathered late on Tuesday, the third day of demonstrations which have been marred with clashes, after baton-wielding police pushed back hundreds of angry crowds seeking to storm the embassy compound in the affluent Rabae district of Amman.

The Israeli embassy, where protesters gather daily, has long been a flashpoint of anti-Israel protests at times of Israel's brutal war on and siege of Gaza.

Passions running high

Many demonstrators chanted slogans in support of the resistance group Hamas.

"Oh Hamas...All of Jordan's people are behind you," the protesters chanted.