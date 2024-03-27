Rescuers in Indonesia have recovered four bodies including those of two children after a landslide and flooding hit a village on Java island, while six others remain missing, an official said.

Cibenda village in West Java Province became inundated just before midnight on Sunday evening after hours of torrential rain when many villagers were asleep.

Ten people were initially reported missing and dozens of homes were damaged, forcing hundreds to evacuate.

"Until this morning, four bodies have been retrieved and six more are still being searched," Meidi, head of the local disaster mitigation agency and who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said on Wednesday.