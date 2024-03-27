TÜRKİYE
Turkish forces neutralise PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Türkiye continues cross-border anti-terror operations against the PKK terrorist organisation, responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people.
Ankara launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organisation's hideouts near Iraq's border with Türkiye. / Photo: AA / AA
March 27, 2024

Turkish security forces have neutralised three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry has reported.

The terrorists were neutralised in the Operation Claw-Lock area in northern Iraq, the ministry said on X on Wednesday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organisation's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
