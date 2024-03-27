Last week in Krasnogorsk outside Moscow, 139 people were killed and over 180 injured in a terror attack. Authorities detained 11 people. Four perpetrators were reportedly captured in the frontier region of Bryansk en route to Ukraine and have been charged with terrorism and are in pre-trial detention until May 22.

Analysts say while the incident rocked the country amid opposition criticism over perceived security failures, Russia's President Vladimir Putin's reputation will likely not be heavily dented.

"Putin just won an election. It was a landslide victory in which he received 80 percent of the overall votes, and over 70 percent of the people actually voted. So one can say he has a fairly high approval rate in Russia," Muhammet Kocak, Assistant Professor at the Institute of Area Studies at the Social Sciences University of Ankara, tells TRT World.

The perception of Putin's domestic leadership is that he is a leader who is "energetic" and "up to the task", the Turkish academic explains.

Analysts say Putin's authority has not been impacted, as some Western reports say, suggesting it may galvanise Russia, which has been at war with Ukraine since February 2022.

"If anything, this will rally the Russian public behind the Russian President against the terrorists and those who commissioned the act of terrorism," Associate Professor Greg Simons, Turiba University (Riga, Latvia) tells TRT World.

Kocak believes Moscow may harness such anger "for its purposes of further 'securitising' Ukraine and further legitimising the war in Ukraine."

Despite some criticism over the almost 20-hour timeframe it took Putin to address the nation, Simons believes the leader's crisis management and communication strategy was vastly improved compared with 2000.

In that year, the Kursk, a large nuclear submarine, exploded and sank during naval manoeuvres in the Barents Sea, leading some Russian officials to claim NATO involvement.

Amid the emerging facts about last week's attack, Simons says, "Rather than rush to speak something and perhaps exacerbate the risk, Putin spoke in a very measured tone. Given the content of what he said, the formulation needed to be just right given possible domestic and international implications."

Putin's speech referred to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war amid disputed claims.

Kocak says Russia's leader outright blamed Ukraine, who rejected Russia’s claim, amid emerging reports that say Ukraine had no involvement in the attack.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry labelled the accusation a "planned provocation by the Kremlin to further fuel anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russian society, create conditions for increased mobilisation of Russian citizens to participate in the criminal aggression against our country and discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the international community."

US security officials reportedly named the perpetrators as a specific arm of Daesh in Khorasan, described as a "historical area" incorporating swathes of Iran, Afghanistan and other Central Asian nations including Turkmenistan.

On Monday, a Kremlin Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, called on the media to await the findings of their investigation.

He declined to certify whether the US warned Moscow on March 7 about a potential attack, insisting such information is confidential.

Kocak says there should have been communication between the American and Russian intelligence agencies and does not believe it will lead to a "tipping point" in relations between both countries.

Impact of terrorism

Kocak, whose PhD explored the 21st-century Türkiye-Russia nexus, draws comparisons to his own country, which he says has been an unfortunate target of terror groups. He describes how some terror events can be prevented while others are difficult to stop.

"Probably even though they (Russia) were warned by the US, through channels of intelligence," he says.

Following past events, Simons believes there is a reason to question the US' conduct.

"The US is somewhat frugal with the truth, which is proven again and again with Russia, and we can see their deception with respect to the ethnic cleansing in Gaza. The US, and then UK embassy issued a warning to their own citizens on March 7 not to go to mass events such as concerts in malls in the Moscow region," he tells TRT World.

Simons believes no such detailed information was provided to Moscow in light of claims in which he says US authorities are "openly bragging about killing Russians in Ukraine."