Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Junior broke down in tears at a news conference as he spoke about the racism he suffered in Spain.

The Black Brazilian player spoke ahead of Brazil's international friendly against Spain on Tuesday at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, which is also the home of Real Madrid.

"Playing football is important, but the fight against racism is very important," said the 23-year-old forward.

"Let people of colour have a normal life. If this were the case, I would go to my club's games focused only on playing. The only thing I want is to continue playing and for everyone to have a normal life," he said.

'Do more'

Vinicius, a Real Madrid player since 2018, said he never considered leaving Spain despite the racist chants directed at him.

"I have never thought about leaving La Liga, because otherwise, I would give the racists what they want," he said.

He said, however, that he feels "more and more sad" when he suffers from racial abuse.

"I have less and less will to play. With each complaint made, I feel worse, but I have to appear here and show my face," he said.

Vinicius said that racism is a global problem and noted that football's governing bodies UEFA, FIFA and the South American organisation CONMEBOL could all "do more things."