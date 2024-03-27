Creating technological barriers and severing industrial supply chains would only lead to confrontation, Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned, as new Dutch policies on chip exports to China threaten to strain bilateral ties.

"Decoupling and breaking links" led to nowhere and cooperation was the only option, Xi told Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, according to Chinese state media.

Earlier this year, the Dutch government began denying licences for ASML, the biggest supplier of lithography equipment to global computer chip makers, to export advanced "DUV" tool lines to China, bowing to demands from the United States.

At the same time, the Netherlands is under pressure to protect its own economic interests, which include ASML. The country's biggest company counts China as its second-largest market after Taiwan.

"Artificially creating technological barriers and cutting off industrial and supply chains will only lead to division and confrontation," Xi told Rutte.

"The Chinese people also have the legitimate right to development, and no force can stop China's scientific and technological development and progress."

'Chip war'