'Extremely hard' to believe Daesh could have launched Moscow attack: Russia
Daesh has claimed responsibility for the Moscow massacre, but Russia accuses the West of hastily blaming the terror group as a way of deflecting blame from Ukraine and the Western governments that support it.
By Rabiul Islam
March 27, 2024

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that it was "extremely hard to believe" that Daesh would have had the capacity to launch an attack on a Moscow concert hall last Friday that killed at least 140 people.

At a briefing with reporters on Wednesday, Zakharova instead doubled down on Moscow's assertions, for which it has not yet provided evidence, that Ukraine was behind the attack on the Crocus City Hall, the deadliest Russia has suffered in 20 years.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for the massacre and US officials say they have intelligence showing it was carried out by the network's Afghan branch. Ukraine has repeatedly denied it had anything to do with the attack.

But Zakharova said the West had rushed to pin responsibility on Daesh as a way of deflecting blame from Ukraine and the Western governments that support it.

"In order to ward off suspicions from the collective West, they urgently needed to come up with something, so they resorted to ISIS, pulled an ace out of their sleeve, and literally a few hours after the terrorist attack, the Anglo-Saxon media began disseminating precisely these versions," she said.

A 'window' to escape

President Vladimir Putin has said the attack was carried out by Daesh militants but has suggested it was to Ukraine's benefit and that Kiev may have played a role.

He has said that someone on the Ukrainian side had prepared a "window" for the gunmen to escape across the border before they were captured in western Russia on Friday night.

On Tuesday, however, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said the gunmen had initially sought to cross into his country before turning away and heading towards Ukraine once they realised that crossings into Belarus had been sealed.

The director of Russia's FSB security agency said on Tuesday that he believed Ukraine, along with the United States and Britain, were involved in the Moscow attack.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron responded on X, saying: "Russia’s claims about the West and Ukraine on the Crocus City Hall attack are utter nonsense."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
