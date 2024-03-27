Ramadan is a month about going without. But for many Muslims, it often involves over-eating, over-drinking and over-spending.

That excess has consequences. Studies estimate that at least 15 to 20 percent of food prepared for Ramadan in the Middle East is thrown away before it ever gets eaten.

And a 2022 poll of Muslims in the United Kingdom found that 54 percent have thrown away food during the holy month. However, that same report said that 9 in 10 British Muslims believe throwing away food goes against the true spirit of Ramadan.

Amid rising climate crisis concerns and a renewed emphasis on environmental responsibility, many Muslims have been taking care to waste less during Ramadan.

As Nazish Qureshi writes for Muslim Climate Watch, Muslims should be at the forefront of the right for climate justice because "Islam mandates a sacred duty to steward the Earth...and a significant proportion of Muslim populations are currently enduring severe repercussions from climate disasters."

Someone who agrees with this premise is Imaan Mohammed, a geography student in London who said that looking after the planet goes hand-in-hand with observing Ramadan. Speaking to TRT World, she added:

"Growing up, Ramadan was all about stuffing our bellies, making way too much food and just generally not being very conscious about what we produce and consume. But as I grew up and took an interest in the planet and particularly getting involved in environmental activism at university, I can now see that limiting the amount of food we waste during Ramadan can itself be an act of worship."

'Rational behaviour'

Government officials have also begun speaking up about the need for "rational behaviour" in Ramadan. Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia's environment ministry urged people to eat more sustainably during the holy month, saying large quantities of meat fill landfills and pose a problem for the country's agricultural sector.

The average person in the Kingdom wastes more than 184 kg of food each year, which totals 4 million tons nationwide and amounts to a loss of $10.7 billion.

Meanwhile, to counter food waste in the UK, groups like the Green Deen Tribe are seeking to reconnect to the traditional Islamic teaching of tending to the Earth. Organisers said they were inspired by Ibrahim Abdul Matin’s book Green Deen: What Islam Teaches about Protecting the Planet, to hold ethical iftars.

This involves a three-pronged approach to boost environmental consciousness in the month of Ramadan: reduce reliance on single-use plastics, cut meat consumption and eliminate food waste.

Many other Muslims around the world have been approaching Ramadan with the same focus, employing simple strategies to cut food waste such as eating leftovers or donating uneaten food.

An end to single-use plastics

In the United States, Safa Ali successfully lobbied her small masjid to ban single-use plastics and instead install water coolers.

A single-use plastic is a disposable plastic that's designed to be used only once before being thrown away or recycled - although most end up in landfill. In fact, only 9 percent of the world’s plastic waste is actually recycled and over a half goes straight to landfill.

Speaking to TRT World, the California-based teacher said, "For years, our mosque was giving away plastic water bottles to worshippers coming for tarawih, but every night, they would just be left on the carpet, not recycled or even thrown on the floor outside."

She added, "It was messy, it was a disruption to our neighbours and I couldn’t help but feel like getting through that much plastic every single Ramadan somehow contradicted the essence of the month itself."

After Ali and her brother used crowdfunding to cover the cost of the water coolers, the masjid board agreed to install them.