Israel wants to reschedule talks in Washington to discuss a possible offensive in the Gaza city of Rafah, days after it cancelled the trip in protest at a UN ceasefire resolution, a US official has said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu angrily scrapped the visit on Monday after Israel's closest ally, the United States, abstained on the UN Security Council vote, allowing it to pass and deepening talk of a rift with President Joe Biden.

But after the White House said it was "perplexed" by the move, Israel backtracked.

"The prime minister's office on Wednesday has said they'd like to reschedule the meeting dedicated to Rafah. We are now working with them to set a convenient date," the senior administration official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The U-turn came after Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had "constructive discussions" over the last two days with senior US officials in Washington, the official added.

Rafah talks

"Rafah was one of the many topics discussed" in the talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA chief Bill Burns and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.