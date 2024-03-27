A fire that claimed the lives of a Turkish-Bulgarian family in Solingen was an arson attack, German authorities have said.

During the preliminary investigation, "clear remains of an accelerant" were found in the wooden stairwell of the four-story house, indicating that a "deliberate arson" could be the cause of the fire, Wuppertal's public prosecutor Heribert Kaune-Gebhard told reporters.

But he also noted that so far, they have not found any evidence of a racist or "xenophobic motive" behind the suspected arson.

Monday's fire at the four-story house in western Germany claimed the lives of a man, his wife, and their two children, who were Bulgarian citizens of Turkish origin.

As many as 21 people were rescued from the building, with nine taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including two in critical condition. Turkish nationals were among those injured.

According to the fire department, the blaze broke out in the early hours on the first floor and quickly went out of control.

The victims were believed to have been trapped on one of the upper floors when the ageing structure's wooden stairs burst into flames.

Türkiye's Consulate General in Dusseldorf released a condolence message on Tuesday, expressing deep sorrow for the loss of lives among community members and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. "We sincerely hope that the true nature of this fire will be investigated and clarified as soon as possible. For this, our Consulate General will continue to contact the relevant authorities," it said.