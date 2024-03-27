TÜRKİYE
Türkiye continues  humanitarian aid to Gaza  departing from the Mersin port
Türkiye, under the coordination of AFAD and with the support of civil society organisations, has sent 13 planes and seven ships carrying humanitarian aid supplies to the Palestinian people.
Türkiye's 8th humanitarian aid ship departs from Mersin port, delivering essential supplies to war-torn Gaza. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal Sema
March 27, 2024

Türkiye's 8th humanitarian aid ship to war-torn Gaza will set sail on Thursday, the country's disaster relief agency AFAD has said in a statement.

The ship prepared by AFAD in cooperation with the Directorate General of Foundations will depart from the Mersin port at 1 p.m. local time (GMT1000).

The loading of supplies weighing 2,960 tons, including 125,000 food parcels and other materials, continues.

Türkiye, under the coordination of AFAD and with the support of civil society organisations, has sent 13 planes and seven ships carrying humanitarian aid supplies to the Palestinian people.

With the combined efforts of ship voyages, air bridge operations, local procurement, and cooperation with the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), the total humanitarian aid has reached 39,607 tons.

To meet the water needs of civilians in Gaza, another project was launched in collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent to supply bottled water. So far, 1,126 tons of water have been delivered to the region through weekly shipments of five trucks.

