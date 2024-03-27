Türkiye's 8th humanitarian aid ship to war-torn Gaza will set sail on Thursday, the country's disaster relief agency AFAD has said in a statement.

The ship prepared by AFAD in cooperation with the Directorate General of Foundations will depart from the Mersin port at 1 p.m. local time (GMT1000).

The loading of supplies weighing 2,960 tons, including 125,000 food parcels and other materials, continues.

Türkiye, under the coordination of AFAD and with the support of civil society organisations, has sent 13 planes and seven ships carrying humanitarian aid supplies to the Palestinian people.