Israel "directly hit" 212 schools in besieged Gaza since October 7, a UN-partnered analysis has said, adding if Israel ends its war on the besieged Palestinians, at least 67 percent of schools "will either need full reconstruction or major rehabilitation work to be functional again."

Satellite imagery pointed to at least 53 schools that have been "totally destroyed" since the war erupted and a nearly nine percent increase in attacks on school premises since mid-February, according to a report by the UN Children's Fund, [UNICEF], the Education Cluster and Save The Children.

The report released on Wednesday said the "high trend of attacks on school facilities" has worsened the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Of the 563 school buildings in Gaza, 165 of the 212 that received a "direct hit" are in areas designated for evacuation by the Israeli military, it said.

"Data indicates that 62 schools were directly targeted in southern Khan Younis governorate, 14 in the Middle Area governorate, 94 in Gaza governorate, and 42 in North Gaza governorate – which is the most severely affected area to date, with 86.2 percent of school buildings either directly hit or damaged," said the report.

More than one in two school premises run by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees, or UNRWA, have also been hit since October 7, according to the report.

"No education is happening in Gaza at all for nearly six months," UNRWA said Wednesday.