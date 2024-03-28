A US State Department official has resigned in protest of the Biden administration's support for Israel's war against the Gaza, accusing Washington of "directly enabling" a plausible genocide in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Annelle Sheline, 38, who worked as a foreign affairs officer in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, wrote in an article for CNN that she was "unable to serve an administration that enables such atrocities," and resigned.

"However, as a representative of a government that is directly enabling what the International Court of Justice has said could plausibly be a genocide in Gaza, such work has become almost impossible," she wrote.

"Whatever credibility the United States had as an advocate for human rights has almost entirely vanished since the war began," she said.

Sheline said she decided to publicly resign because her colleagues' response was: "Please speak for us."

She added that across the federal government, employees like her have tried for months to "influence policy, both internally and, when that failed, publicly."

Noting that the State Department ascertained that Israel is in compliance with international law in its conduct of the war and in providing humanitarian assistance, Sheline wrote: "To say this when Israel is preventing the adequate entrance of humanitarian aid and the US is being forced to airdrop food to starving Gazans, this finding makes a mockery of the administration's claims to care about the law or about the fate of innocent Palestinians."

Sheline said she was "haunted" by the final social media post of 25-year-old US Air Force serviceman Aaron Bushnell who died after self-immolating in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington on February 25 in protest of Israel's war against Gaza.

"Many of us like to ask ourselves, 'What would I do if I was alive during slavery? Or the Jim Crow South? Or apartheid? What would I do if my country was committing genocide?' The answer is, you're doing it. Right now," Bushnell wrote in the post.

Sheline said she could no longer continue to do what she was doing.