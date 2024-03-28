Investigators have begun collecting evidence from the cargo ship that ploughed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge and caused its collapse, while in the waters below, divers searched through twisted metal for six construction workers who plunged into the harbour, recovering two bodies so far.

The bodies of the two men, ages 35 and 26, were located by divers on Wednesday inside a red pickup submerged in about 25 feet of water near the bridge's middle span, Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr., superintendent of Maryland State Police, announced at an evening news conference.

The victims were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, Butler said.

The investigation picked up speed as the Baltimore region reeling from the sudden loss of a major transportation link that's part of the highway loop around the city.

The disaster also closed the port, which is vital to the city's shipping industry.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board boarded the ship and planned to recover information from its electronics and paperwork, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said.

The agency is also reviewing the voyage data recorder recovered by the Coast Guard and building a timeline of what led to the crash, which federal and state officials have said appeared to be an accident.

The ship's crew issued a mayday call early Tuesday, saying they had lost power and the vessel's steering system just minutes before striking one of the bridge’s columns.

At least eight people went into the water. Two were rescued, but the other six — part of a construction crew that was filling potholes on the bridge — were missing and presumed dead.

The debris complicated the search, according to a Homeland Security memo described to The Associated Press by a law enforcement official.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said the divers faced dangerous conditions.

"They are down there in darkness where they can literally see about a foot in front of them. They are trying to navigate mangled metal, and they’re also in a place it is now presumed that people have lost their lives," he said Wednesday.